Man who set himself on fire in Mombasa dies in hospital

A man who set himself on fire in Mombasa on Thursday has died, Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital chief administrator Iqbal Khandwalla said.

Robert Gituhu, 27, had 80 percent burns when he was rushed to the facility.

"Our doctors tried their best but unfortunately he died at about 22:20 on Thursday, the same day he was admitted," Dr Khandwalla said.

The man shocked many when he climbed one of the statues at the Mwembe Tayari roundabout carrying a flag, poured paraffin on himself, lit a matchbox, and set himself on fire.

He was immediately taken to Coast General for treatment, where he died.

According to Mwembe Tayari Chief Mohammed Musa, the family had posted a photo of their missing relative on social media platforms, urging anyone with information to contact them.

"I contacted the family through the number on the poster and they confirmed that the boy was their relative. The family said they were looking for him and did not know his whereabouts," Mr Musa said.

The deceased was confirmed to be a graduate of the University of Eldoret, where he studied mechanical engineering and graduated in 2021.

"When the video went viral, one of his classmates came to identify the body and showed that it was indeed the same person as on the posters. We called the number and the family also confirmed that the boy was missing, they are currently in Mombasa," said Haki Africa's Rapid Response Officer Mathias Shipeta.