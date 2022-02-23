Man who ‘killed’ his elderly dad denied bond

A negative family views about Mr Abdul Majid Nagil, who is implicated in the gruesome murder of his 69-year-old father, will see him remain in remand until his case is concluded.

The probation report produced in court indicated that his family shared deep anger following the killing of Nagis Abdallah Fateh as they gave their input on their relative’s bail and bond application.

“They feel that if he is released on bond, he can be lynched since tension is still high in the community,” the report says.

“The family also fear that since he has been living abroad, he can easily fly outside the country, jump bail and lead to injustice since he can disappear easily without a trace.”

The report also says his family expressed fears about releasing him on bond and recommended that he be remanded until the case is determined.

The report says Mr Nagil has lived outside Kenya for a long time and has a passport and can easily move in and out.

The court was also told that the suspect’s family lives abroad and that he lacks sufficient social ties and family support in Kenya.

With this information, Mombasa High Court Judge Anne Ong’injo denied Mr Nagil bond pending the determination of the murder case.

The court declined his proposal to relocate to Juja in Kiambu County where he has friends, noting that he failed to disclose who the friends are and that the friends could not be reached for interviews.

The judge noted that since Mr Nagil’s entire family live and work in Dubai, South Korea and the United States, there will be no one to ensure he attends court if he was granted bond.

“Therefore, (Mr Nagil’s) security may not be guaranteed as there may be revenge or retaliation attacks by family members related to the father’s side. His application for admission to bail is therefore disallowed,” Justice Ongi’njo said.

Mr Nagil is charged with killing his elderly father in Mombasa last year.

Court documents show that he murdered the 69-year-old man at their Bondeni residence between December 16 and 18 last year.

But the 28-year-old has denied the charge. A medical report from a psychiatrist indicated he was mentally fit to stand trial.

The court has heard that preliminary investigations established that Mr Nagil was found in possession of a mobile phone belonging to his deceased father and that only the two of them lived in their house.

The suspect was arrested on December 21 in Juja and taken to Mombasa.

Detectives say he fled to Nairobi three days after killing his father. The motive has not been established.

Mr Fateh’s body parts were discovered stuffed in a sack three days after the killing. Unconfirmed reports indicate that he served in the United Arabs Emirates military before retiring and returning to Kenya.