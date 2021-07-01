Man, son found guilty of harbouring Al Qaeda’s Fazul set free on appeal

A man and his son, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of hosting Al-Qaeda terrorist Fazul Abdullah, have been set free.

Mr Mahfudh Ashur Hemed and his son Mr Ibrahim Mahfudh Ashur were set free by the High Court in Mombasa, after it allowed their appeal and set aside their conviction and sentences.

In allowing the appeal, Justice Anne Ong’injo ruled that prosecution evidence left “a lot of loose ends” that cannot sustain a conviction.

Justice Ong’injo said prosecutors failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Abdullah, who was linked to the 1998 Nairobi US embassy bombing, was in the appellant’s house.

“Claims that Fazul Abdullah was in the house of the appellants fall short of beyond reasonable doubt,” she said.

The court noted that two prosecution witnesses testified how they got information that the most wanted terrorist was being hosted in Malindi and that their informer identified one of the appellants.

However, the court noted that the informer ought to have testified or sworn an affidavit, to give the evidence credibility.

Justice Ong’injo also wondered why a shaver -- from which prosecutors said DNA was generated to match Abdullah’s -- allegedly found in the appellants’ house was not recovered when a contingent of police officers raided it.

In their appeal petitions, they argued that the trial magistrate erred in law by proceeding with the case to conviction on a charge that was defective.

“The magistrate erred in law in convicting the appellant as an accessory after the fact to murder despite the prosecution failure to prove beyond reasonable doubt, the essential ingredients of an accessory after the fact,” their appeal stated in part.

The appellants also argued that the magistrate erred by holding that Abdullah was in Mr Hemed’s house.

“The magistrate erred in law by shifting the burden of proof to the appellant (Mr Hemed) to allegedly explain how the alleged suspect materials were recovered,” the petition said.

The appellants also argued that the magistrate erred in law by convicting and sentencing Mr Mahfudh entirely based on belief, and not evidence on record for a trial that proceeded for more than 11 years.

Former Mombasa Chief Magistrate Maxwell Gicheru, who is now a judge, found Mr Hemed and his son guilty by harbouring and maintaining Abdullah to enable him to escape punishment after the 1998 and 2002 terrorist attacks in Nairobi and Kikambala.

Mr Gicheru also convicted them of harbouring Abdullah, who was unlawfully present in the country on unknown dates between December 2007 and August 2, 2008 at Silversand Estate in Malindi. Abdullah was killed in Somalia in 2011.

Mr Gicheru said he did not believe that the accused did not know Abdullah or that he was a terrorist wanted for the US embassy and Paradise hotel bombings when there were Friday Bulletins with his picture and stories on the suicide bombers at the hotel.

“The bulletins are a clear proof that the accused were closely monitoring terrorism issues in the world and Kenya in particular,” said Mr Gicheru in his judgment.

The magistrate noted that DNA sampling was lawful and in accordance with the Penal Code.

“As for the DNA in Ethiopia in respect of the children of [Abdullah] and his remains, I find that it was lawful because it was authorised by the governments of the two countries,” he said.

The magistrate said he believed prosecution witnesses that a flash disc, shaver, Friday Bulletins and a passport were found in the house of the accused.

“The police officers who were involved in the recovery of the items did not know the accused before August 8, 2008, they arrested the second accused at 9pm and the first accused shortly thereafter,” he said.

The magistrate said there was no time for police officers to plant any of the items seized, many officers were involved, they acted spontaneously and there was no time to plan anything.

Mr Gicheru said there was no reason all Anti-Terrorism Police Unit officers from Malindi and Mombasa would descend on the home of an ordinary family and accuse them of hiding the most wanted terrorist in the region.

“I am convinced that the police officers acted on intelligence information which led them to the discovery and that they had no malice or reason to implicate innocent people,” he said.

He further said that the material recovered from Friday Bulletins, 912 pages in the flash disc, the shaver and passport proved conclusively that Abdullah was at the home of the accused.

“The DNA generated from the shaver while compared to the one recovered in Ethiopia and Somalia proves beyond doubt that Abdullah had been to the home of the accused,” the magistrate had said.