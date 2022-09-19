Man: KDF officers on patrol in Likoni dislocated my shoulder

A man in Mombasa is nursing a dislocated shoulder after an encounter with security officers on patrol.

Mr Pharis Oguna is seeking justice and alleges that he was beaten up by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers on the night of August 12.

“I was from watching a football game at the Breeze Lounge in Likoni. On my way home while riding my motorbike, one of the KDF officers pointed me out,” Mr Oguna said.

“In turn, I asked what the problem was, but the officer stopped me and started beating me up with a stick (rungu). I ignored it and proceeded to go home.”

He said he then saw a KDF vehicle following him. He parked his motorbike on the side of the road to allow them to pass. But they blocked him, got out of the vehicle and started beating him.

“I screamed, asking them what wrong I had done. They claimed my mistake was having my motorbike lights on. They demanded an answer while using their Taser gun on me,” Mr Oguna alleged.

The 36-year-old man said he was left weeping on the roadside after the officers broke his motorbike.

“They kept asking me if I had seen the number plate of the vehicle they were using. They then broke the lights on my motorbike to ensure I could not see anything driving home. There were roughly five to six of them and had covered their faces,” Mr Oguna said.

He is nursing a broken right arm in an attack that he said could have cost his life.

The father of two is a skilled welder, a job that he said provided for him and his family.

“The motorbike was my mode of transport. I work as a welder to provide for my family and this is now a challenge because my right hand cannot carry anything heavy. With the current hand-to-mouth economy, how am I supposed to provide for my family?” he said.

He reported the incident on the same day at the Shelly Beach Police Station under OB/12/14/08/2022. On Monday, police investigating the matter were reluctant to comment on the issue.

“I am asking for justice, because I went to inquire about the matter at the Mtongwe Navy Base and was chased. The police have also remained mum on the issue since I reported it,” he said.

“What am I supposed to do with a dislocated hand? I cannot work, where will I get the money for my medical care? Are we animals? Why do they do this?”