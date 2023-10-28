Hero's tragic sacrifice: Man drowns in Indian Ocean after saving mother and daughter

A 26-year-old man drowned while trying to save a 45-year-old woman in the Indian Ocean on Friday night.

What appeared to be a heroic act turned tragic when Mohamed identified as Jafar Mohamed disappeared at Madubaha beach in Mombasa old town after being swept away by strong currents.

Confirming the incident, the county's Chief Fire Officer Ibrahim Basafar said it happened around 4pm on Friday when the man, who was enjoying his time at the beach, spotted the woman and a young girl in distress.

Mr Basafar noted that Mohamed sprang into action and successfully swam them to safety on the beach.

However, the man mysteriously disappeared back into the sea and authorities are currently conducting a search and rescue operation to locate him.

"Unfortunately, the woman died on the way to hospital, while the girl, 13, is in a critical condition at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital," Mr Basafar said.

According to witnesses, the woman was holding on to the float when she accidentally lost focus and began to drown.

Swam them to safety

“When the man saw people in distress he immediately jumped into the ocean trying to rescue them. He successfully swam them to safety on the shore, but he went underwater and we lost him, we have been trying to find his body until now,” said Ali Daud, a witness.

Mr Basafar said they received the distress call at around 6pm and notified the Kenya Coast Guard and Kenya Navy, who had not responded by Saturday morning.

Transport and Public Works County Executive Dan Manyala noted that divers will continue with the search and rescue process until the body is found.

The operation is being carried out by the county's Marine Safety and Rescue Team using three boats.

Mr Basafar has called for more patrols by the Kenya Coast Guard, noting that cases of drowning have become rampant at various beaches in the city.