Man charged with flogging cops on patrol for interrogating him

A man was charged in a Mombasa court on Tuesday with assaulting two police officers who stopped to interrogate him but were greeted with the stench of freshly smoked bhang.

Officers Robert Kipchirchir and Enock Kipkorir were on patrol in Kibokoni on October 29 when Mr Salim Nasoro allegedly attacked them.

Mr Nasoro allegedly hit Mr Kipchirchir in his left arm and Mr Kipkorir in both legs with a walking stick.

The court heard that the officers were on foot patrol at around 3:20pm in the Old Port area when they met the suspect with a walking stick.

The officers, who were in civilian clothes, allegedly stopped Mr Nasoro, introduced themselves and started interrogating him. They suspected that he had just smoked bhang.

They asked him why he was loitering with a walking stick. The suspect allegedly became violent and started flogging the officers, one after the other.

He also reportedly grabbed Mr Kipchirchir and bit him in the left arm, injuring him.

But the officers overpowered the suspect, wrestled him down and handcuffed him before escorting him to the Central Police Station.

The officers then proceeded to a nearby dispensary for treatment and were issued with P3 forms (for reporting the assault).

Mr Nasoro appeared before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku and denied committing the offences.

State counsel Alex Gituma said prosecutors did not oppose releasing the suspect on bond.

Mr Nasoro was released on a Sh200,000 bond with one surety of the same amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.