Lost gun belonging to Mombasa OCPD found near his house

Police said the gun was found near the house of Mr Kingi on Thursday morning by his driver. 

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Wachira Mwangi

A firearm belonging to a Mombasa police boss that was lost early this week has been found.

