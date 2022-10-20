Left behind: Families demand answers on kin’s whereabouts

The families of victims of enforced disappearances are seeking answers on their whereabouts following President William Ruto's order to disband a police squad called the Special Service Unit).

The families believe the unit was responsible for the abductions of their relatives.

They want President Ruto to help families find their loved ones.

Mbwana Bakari Mwanyota, whose son was abducted by people suspected to be police officers from his Likoni home, said the family wants closure.

“The abduction happened last year in the middle of the night. I have been to every mortuary, hospital and police station across the country, but I have never received any feedback on his whereabouts,” Mr Mwanyota said.

“It is now my hope that the President will intervene and we will be informed whether my son is alive or dead.”

The 41-year-old abducted man worked as a butcher in Likoni before he disappeared. He has five children, the oldest aged 22 and the youngest four.

His wife Saida Omar said two white foreigners were among the unknown gunmen involved in the nighttime raid.

The other family is that of Hemed Salim Hemed.

Mr Hemed disappeared on February 2, 2014 when police raided Masjid Musa to arrest a congregation of Muslim youth that they claimed were receiving jihadist teachings.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

The families’ requests were backed by the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK).

Religious leaders have called for a way forward, wanting to understand whether those missing are alive or dead.

“Nothing hurts like a parent or family who do not know if their relative is alive or dead. A thorough investigation should be conducted and parents informed on what next,” said CIPK secretary-general Sheikh Mohammed Dor.

“Were their relatives arrested? Then where are they being held? Are they dead? Where are their bodies?”

Sheikh Dor said President Ruto’s decision to disband the police unit will help enhance security in Kenya.

“People were fearing to visit our country because of such issues. The tourists lived in doubt; if a citizen of Kenya can be abducted, what will happen to them. The President has done a noble thing and we applaud him for that,” he said.

President Ruto ordered the unit disbanded last week.