Law graduate sues KSL over admission to training programme

A woman has sued the Kenya School of Law for rejecting her application to its advocates training programme.

Sabrina Jelani accuses KSL of abusing its powers under the law in order to infringe her rights and deny her an opportunity to access and complete her education.

She wants the High Court in Mombasa to declare that she meets the minimum requirements for admission and KSL should allow her to join the programme in the 2021-2022 academic year or thereafter.

KSL had informed her that her application was rejected because she scored a mean grade of C plain in KCSE while the school requires a minimum of C+ (plus), she said.

The decision, she argues, is discriminatory as she meets the requirements for admission as set out in Section 5 (c) of the First Schedule of the Council of Legal Education (KSL) Regulations.