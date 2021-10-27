Kongowea vegetable traders want Joho to remove cess

Hundreds of Kongowea traders and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir have urged Governor Hassan Joho to remove cess for fresh produce sold at the largest market in the Coast region.

The move comes after the county boss ordered the removal of the same levy for miraa traders in a roadside declaration two weeks ago in Meru County.

The vegetable traders called on Mr Joho to abolish the charges for vehicles transporting fresh produce to the city from upcountry as he did for trucks ferrying miraa.

"I have heard what Baba (Mr Odinga) has said and promised once he is elected President. Baba has promised to open a market for miraa in Somalia, Somaliland, and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Governor Joho said on the campaign trail with ODM leader Raila Odinga in Maua, Meru.

“Due to your warm welcome, from today, we will not charge cess for miraa heading to Mombasa County."

The chairman of the market, Mr Richard Nyangoto, urged the county boss to abolish cess for all fresh produce that comes to the market.

“We heard Mr Joho had abolished cess for miraa. We want him to do the same for all fresh produce ferried to this market. The pandemic has affected our business. We are languishing in poverty,” Mr Nyangoto said.

Mr Nassir said he would petition the county boss to abolish the levy on vegetable transporters in the city.

“I have been on the forefront fighting for traders. I have heard your cries. I can assure you that I called brother Mr Joho and told him to do for vegetable sellers what he did for miraa,” Mr Nassir said.

According to the 2020-2021 Draft Finance Bill, Mombasa County charges a fee, payable at various collection points, for all goods offloaded in the county.

A charge of Sh1,000 is imposed for a sack of miraa and Sh1,000 for every box of mugoka.