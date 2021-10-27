Kongowea vegetable traders want Joho to remove cess

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Hundreds of Kongowea traders and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir have urged Governor Hassan Joho to remove cess for fresh produce  sold at the largest market in the Coast region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.