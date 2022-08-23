KMA warns job seekers about seafarer work scams

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has issued an alert about an advertisement purporting it is recruiting for seafarers.

The advertisement has been doing the rounds on social media and was circulated on various platforms asking those interested to work as seafarers Royal Caribbean Cruises to apply.

“We got information from the State Department on Maritime that there were youths who had turned up to apply for jobs at various institutions in Mombasa this morning,” Mr Omingo said.

“As the government body with the mandate over employment and welfare of Kenyan seafarers, the authority wishes to warn and alert the public that the said information is false and has no factual basis.When it is the right time, they will be informed in the right way,” the acting DG explained.

He noted that the Royal Caribbean Cruise company undertook a recruitment drive at key locations in the country, which ended on August 4, 2022.

“Future recruitment when planned will be communicated officially through the relevant official channels including the KMA website as well as the company's recruitment and placement agent.

The Authority further informs the public that recruitment for seafaring positions is free of charge and any demand for payment of any fee to facilitate the recruitment is an act of fraud and should be immediately brought to the notice of the office of the Director General and/or the Registrar of Seafarers,” read the statement.

In July, some 2,000 Kenyans were engaged as cruise ship workers aboard vessels owned by Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises in the latest recruitment drive.

This was the second lucrative deal for Kenyan seafarers after the Italian-owned Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC employed more Kenyans aboard its fleet of ocean-going vessels.

CSCS International-Mauritius Managing Director Mr Mahendra Seepaul, the hiring partner for both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, then said Kenya was identified as an ideal hospitality and maritime job market.

Those hired included cooks, waiters, baristas, kitchen utility staff, pastry chefs, guest relations agents, lifeguards, animators and marine staff.

Interviews were conducted at the Boma Hotel, Kenya Utalii College, Nairobi and Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa.