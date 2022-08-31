Kisauni woman jailed for 25 years for drug trafficking

A 43-year-old woman has been jailed for 25 years for trafficking cocaine and heroin valued at more than Sh1.4 million

Zainab Abdi Farah was handed the sentence after being found guilty of the offences that she committed in 2019.

The court heard that the woman trafficked 303.3 grams of cocaine valued at Sh1.2 million and 76.7 grams of heroin worth Sh230,100.

The narcotics were seized from the woman’s house in Soliani, Kisauni, Mombasa, in 2019.

Shanzu Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo said prosecutors had proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

“The accused person to serve 25 years in prison for count one and another 25 years in count two. The sentences to run concurrently,” said Mr Odhiambo.

The magistrate also slapped the woman with a Sh4.3 million fine for both counts.

The police arrested her after getting a tip that she was dealing in drugs and had stored them in her house.

Court records show the drugs were found under the woman’s bed, while others were hidden in a wall in her bedroom.

“When the substances recovered were subjected to test [tested] at the Government Chemist, the whitish substance tested positive for cocaine while the brownish substance tested positive for heroin," court records show.

The court dismissed the woman’s claim that the drugs might have been sneaked into her house by another person to fix her.

Her other defence was that she had never engaged in drug trafficking.

But the magistrate concluded that the woman had lied to the court about the seizure of the substances.

The magistrate explained he had taken into account the woman’s mitigation, sympathised with her situation but was adhering to what the law demanded of him in the circumstances.

"The court has also considered the consequences the narcotic drugs would have had in the society," he said

Pleading for mercy, the woman told the court that she was a mother of three and that the children depended only on her.