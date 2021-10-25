Kenya Power security officer arrested for allegedly defiling teenager

Police officers in Mombasa County have arrested a security officer at Kenya Power over sexual offences.

Officers at Kadzandani-Mwatamba Police station arrested the man at his office at Electricity House, along Nkurumah Road in Mombasa, on Monday morning over allegations of defiling a minor.

According to a charge sheet seen by the Nation.Africa, the officer is accused of defiling a 15-year-old Class 7 pupil on October 16, 2021.

The suspect was expected to take a plea at the Shanzu Law Court on Monday morning after the arrest but was taken to Kadzandani -Mwatamba Police station instead; for profiling as the investigating officer awaited instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution over his prosecution, Nation.Africa has learnt.

By the time publishing, he was yet to be arraigned to answer to the charges.