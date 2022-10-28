Kenya and Uganda in deal to promote regional tourism

Uganda is seeking a partnership with coastal tourism stakeholders to tap into Kenya’s booming tourism and beaches.

The two countries are banking on regional citizen-eased travel requirements to improve the balance of trade by jointly promoting beaches and parks in the region where citizens of the two countries are only allowed to use their national identity cards to cross borders.

Paul Mukumbya, Uganda's consulate-general in Mombasa, said both countries can benefit from tourist arrivals in each by selling their respective tourism packages to visitors from abroad.

“The partnership will ensure thousands of tourists visiting either Kenya or Uganda move freely between the two countries. The tourists can have breakfast at the beach and lunch in a safari in Uganda,” Mr Mukumbya said.

In the agreement, the two countries will promote beaches and different tourism products on the Coast and adventure tourism in Uganda as one package, which will not only increase tourist numbers but will also create more opportunities for tourism stakeholders.

“In the deal, Uganda Airways will operate direct flights from Mombasa to Entebbe three times a week but we shall also engage other transporters such as tour and bus operators to offer special rates for travellers of the two countries,” he said.

Speaking when he met officials from the Kenya Coast Tourist Association (KCTA) at Pride Inn Hotel in Mombasa, Mr Mukumbya said Uganda has completely different tourism products from Kenya’s.

“We shall be having a conference between Uganda and Kenyan Coast tourism stakeholders on November 17 where we shall elaborate more on the way forward,” he said.

Coastal counties are the tourism hubs of Kenya and tourists from Europe, North America and beyond visit the beaches and resorts in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi annually to enjoy a variety of tourism attractions.

Kenya’s tourism products on the Coast include Fort Jesus, beaches, resorts, marine national parks, elephant sanctuaries, dolphins, slave caves, sacred forests, Vasco Da Gama Fort, white sands, coral reefs, diving and snorkeling.

In the package, Uganda offers adventure tourism and culture with unique safaris, mountain gorillas, rare tree climbing lions and over 1,063 bird species. It is also the source of the Nile, the world's longest river.

KCTA chairman Victor Shitakha said the partnership facilitated by both governments will be between private tours operators in Kenya and Uganda so as to work together to market each other's tourism products.

"The move will create networks and synergies and we are not in competition but we complement each other, where we shall come up with packages marketed together [and] sell both safari and beaches as one package,” Mr Shitakha said.

He also urged new Tourism Cabinet Secretary Penina Malonza to work together with stakeholders to ensure the industry is revived from the impact of Covid-19.