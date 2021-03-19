Kenha starts repairs on Makupa bridge days after vandalism

Repairs works at Makupa Causeway bridge start.

Photo credit: Brian Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group.
logo (9)

By  Wachira Mwangi

The Kenya National Highway Authority has begun remedial works at the Makupa Causeway in Mombasa County to repair a section that was vandalized. 

Related

More from Counties

  1. Prime suspect in Velvine Nungari's death held 10 more days

  2. Sonko loses case against Kananu's City Hall takeover

  3. Kenha starts repairs on Makupa bridge days after vandalism

  4. Meru Governor Kiraitu contracts Covid-19

    Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi

  5. Machakos senate race: Agnes Kavindu Muthama wins by landslide

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.