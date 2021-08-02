Kalonzo asks Shahbal and Omar to return to Wiper

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing the Press after delegates meeting at Mombasa Beach Hotel in Mombasa County on July 31, 2021

Photo credit: WACHIRA MWANGI I Nation Media Group.

By  Anthony Kitimo

The Wiper party has urged former members who contested in the last General Election, including Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal, to rejoin the party.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.