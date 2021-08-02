Kalonzo asks Shahbal and Omar to return to Wiper

The Wiper party has urged former members who contested in the last General Election, including Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal, to rejoin the party.

Speaking during a delegates meeting in Mombasa, party leader Kalonzo Musyoka advised former senator Hassan Omar and Nyali ex-MP Awiti Bolo to avoid associating with corrupt leaders and instead return to Wiper, most of whose leaders he said have no corruption history.

“We are asking Shahbal to return to Wiper to have a strong party. Our invite extends to Mr Omar, who has joined a party which has no good leadership,” he said.

Mr Shahbal is struggling to list with the Registrar of Political Parties as an ODM member after quitting Jubilee to contest the Mombasa governor’s seat.

“Soon I will be adopted as an ODM member but this is a legal process which is ongoing. We have to complete the first process, which is clearing with the Registrar of Political Parties and then proceed to formally be a member of ODM,” he said.

“I have already started engagements on the same with the ODM leadership both nationally and here in Mombasa.”

He said that through his Gumzo Na Shahbal initiative, he hopes to reach out to wananchi at the grassroots in all 30 wards in Mombasa.

If Mr Shahbal accepts the offer to return to Wiper, he will have to face off in the nominations with Kisauni MP Ali Bogo, who is also eyeing the governorship.

On Wiper’s official withdrawal from National Super Alliance (Nasa), Mr Musyoka said the party will write to the Registrar of Political Parties on Tuesday next week about its decision as it asks other coalition parties to resolve any pending issues out of court. Those issues include how to share the political parties' cash.

Mr Musyoka said he was tasked by a committee to oversee a smooth dissolution of Nasa.

“Today I have received information that Ford-Kenya has also withdrawn from Nasa. Now there is no such coalition,” he said.

On Friday, Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) threatened to sue ODM as the fight over money escalates.

The formula that the Orange party is using to share funds with the other parties, said ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula, was not in the Nasa agreement.

ODM had agreed to release Sh153 million to its Nasa affiliates that will be shared among ANC, Wiper, Ford-Kenya and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM).

Wiper will get Sh70.4 million, ANC Sh43.8 million, Ford-Kenya Sh36.04 million and CCM Sh3.08 million. CCM has joined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna had explained that the formula is based on the strength of each party based on the number of members of Parliament.

ODM controls 61 per cent of the coalition, Wiper 18 per cent, ANC 11 per cent, Ford-Kenya 9 per cent and CCM 1 per cent.