Kajembe's son charged with threatening to injure voter

The Director of Public Prosecutions is expected to give directions on whether an electoral related charge against the son of the late former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe can be withdrawn.

This is after complainants in a case where Mr Mohamed Kajembe, who is facing a charge under the Elections Act, told Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku they wanted to withdraw the case.

Ms Mutuku had sought to know from the prosecution whether offences under the Elections Act can be withdrawn by the complainants thus directing the prosecutor to seek directions before considering the application.

Mr Kajembe allegedly threatened to inflict injury on Thureya Salim who was aboard a motor vehicle by pelting it with stones on account of her having voted at Jomvu primary school.

He is also alleged to have willfully and unlawfully caused damage to a left rear passenger windscreen and rear windscreen of a motor vehicle to Mr Ismail Kuno.

The damage is estimated to cost Sh20,000.

The accused was released on a Sh100,000 bond with a surety of similar amount or a cash bail of Sh50,000.

In another separate charge, Mr Kajembe was charged with willfully damaging a Sh7,500 side mirror of a vehicle belonging to Mr Ali Shafi.

The accused was released on a Sh50,000 bond with a surety of similar amount or an alternative of Sh30,000 cash bail.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on August 9 this year at Mwamlai area in Jomvu sub county, Mombasa.