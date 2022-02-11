Judge orders Mombasa, Judiciary to resolve revenue impasse

The High Court has directed Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi and Mombasa to end a stalemate over revenues raised from offences and penalties under the county’s by-laws.

Justice Anne Ong’injo said the county’s actions of collecting fees, fines and deposits arising from quasi-criminal cases should be resolved in courts by way of judicial review or a constitutional petition.

The judge noted that the support provided by the county’s infrastructure that enables the Judiciary to meet its constitutional and legal obligations does not and should not include collecting revenue unless the various stakeholders in the criminal justice system agree on how to resolve the issues.

“It is hereby ordered that Ms Amadi and the county government of Mombasa put in place structures that will enable the magistrate presiding over cases registered by the county to be handled in line with the Constitution and relevant statutes within three months for the date hereof,” the judge said.

The judge said the county and the Judiciary had agreed in a past consultative meeting to design separate registers in magistrate’s courts specifically for cases that arise from the county by-laws.

“Various (correspondence) have been exchanged between the county and the Judiciary concerning revenue collection arising out of offenses and penalties under the by-laws, it is high time that the matter is resolved.”

Justice Ong’injo noted that the issue of whether fines and fees from cases filed by the county government should be shared had been addressed by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga in 2015.

“It is true that the issue of the devolved unit collecting revenue in a court presided over by a judicial officer provided for under the Constitution is contrary to the current legal regime that requires all revenues collected by the court to be sent to the consolidated fund,” the judge said.

Dr Mutunga, in a speech at a Council of Governors consultative meeting in Taita Taveta County in 2015, announced that courts that were created under the old law ceased to exist after the first General Election under the 2010 Constitution.

He said that under the Local Government Act that established the former city and municipal courts and created offences and penalties for violations of local authority by-laws had been repealed by the County Government Act of 2012.

“The Judiciary has mitigated the effect of repealing the Local Government Act by transitioning the functions of the defunct municipal or city courts to designated magistrate courts within the various counties,” Dr Mutunga said.

The current legal regime requires that all revenues collected by the Judiciary be sent to the consolidated fund, he said. This was after some counties proposed the sharing of fines and penalties collected by the courts as a source of revenue for the county government.

Justice Ong’injo’s ruling followed a petition from businessman Patrick Kabundu, who wanted his trial in the county courts presided over by a magistrate halted.

Mr Kabundu, Mr Mutuma Caleb and Chichi Kimani sued the county in 2018, claiming that it had been collecting revenues in a court presided over by a judicial officer but channelling the money elsewhere.

The petitioners claimed that revenue collected from the municipal courts in Mombasa did not go directly to the consolidated funds at KCB Bank as required.

Mr Kabundu said in court documents that he had discovered the anomalies after he was arrested, charged in municipal courts and paid fines to a bank account and an M-Pesa paybill number.

But the county dismissed the petition, terming it unsubstantiated, baseless and lacking in merit and urging that it be expunged from court records.

The county administration denied channelling revenue to personal accounts.

“All revenue is collected, handled, and managed in strict adherence to the provisions of law, and finally ends up in the County Revenue Fund Account held in the Central Bank of Kenya,” the county said.