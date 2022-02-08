Judge orders diocese to return disputed schools to Goans

The fate of hundreds of students of Sacred Heart Schools in Mombasa hangs in the balance after a court ordered that they be returned to the Goan community within a year.

The Environment and Land Court ruled that the Goan community owns the schools (nursery, primary and high school) by virtue of being the registered proprietor of the land where they are located.

It ruled that the community has every right to seek ‘vacant possession’ (take-over) of the land and the schools.

Justice Sila Munyao also said that they have the right to get the Catholic Diocese of Mombasa and the Attorney-General permanently restrained from entering the sites.

The Goan community sued the Diocese of Mombasa seeking to get back the right to manage Sacred Heart Schools on Archbishop Makarios Road in Ganjoni.

“I would have ordered … vacant possession to be given in the shortest time possible but I appreciate that there is a school running and there are students,” Justice Munyao said.

“Consideration has to be given to them. It is not the intention of this court to abruptly disrupt their education.”

He also ordered the Catholic Church to repair the schools or be liable to pay Sh16 million, per a valuation report.

In the meantime, the court urged the parties to engage in good-faith talks on how the schools and the land will be handed over to the Goans so that there is a smooth transition to a new administration.

The court noted that though the schools are public, they are not government-owned as it is owned by the Goans.

“What is material is that the community owns the (schools) by virtue of being the registered proprietor of the land where the (schools rest). They can thus allow an entity to manage the property and the (schools) and they also have a right to cancel such a licence,” said Justice Munyao.

The court also ruled that the Diocese of Mombasa had breached an agreement it entered with locals when former ceded management of the schools to the Ministry of Education.

“No term in that agreement permitted the Catholic Diocese of Mombasa to cede control and the management of the (schools) to the

Ministry of Education. There was thus a breach of terms and the Goan community had the right to revoke the agreement,” he said.

The Goan community argues that the schools have been run down “completely” and the buildings rendered uninhabitable.

Residents handed over management of the schools to the diocese in 1991 through an agreement but said the church breached it by handing over the schools to the government.

Under the deal, the diocese was to manage the school property, sponsorship and scholarships in both primary and secondary schools.

The diocese was also to retain permanent and exclusive use of the kindergarten classrooms and all other buildings that were not part of the primary or secondary school.

The community accused the diocese of failing to maintain buildings and take out insurance against fire, earthquakes and third-party liabilities.

For their part, the defendants, though they did not dispute that an agreement existed between the community and the diocese, argued that the schools were public even before the deal was reached.