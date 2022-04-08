Judge overturns magistrate’s ruling, backs man in child support case

Bringing up children is a shared responsibility of both parents, the High Court has ruled.

Justice John Onyiego of the Family Division of the High Court in Mombasa noted that raising children cannot be left to one parent alone.

“It requires joint effort, although not exactly the same. It is not enough for one party to claim that his or her income is too small or little hence not enough to support the baby,” the judge said.

The law recognises that parental responsibility is an equal and joint undertaking and no parent should be seen as having a superior right over the child than the other.

The judge made the ruling in a case where a man had filed an appeal protesting that he was overburdened with child support and yet her mother also earned an income.

The man, identified in court records as BRO, lamented that apart from the child, he also had two other two children, their mother, and five other dependants that he was providing for.

“Parental responsibility should be equal and not burdening one parent,” he said.

The case started in the children’s court, where the woman sued the man for allegedly neglecting the minor.

In court documents, the woman said the man had neglected the child by refusing to provide financial support.

She asked for Sh212,000 for school fees, housing, clothing, medical, maintenance and other expenses for the child.

The woman claimed that unlike the man, she did not earn enough to pay for all the child’s needs.

“He used to give financial support to take care of the baby but withdrew for no apparent reason,” she told the court.

Medical care

She wanted the man to provide money for the child’s school fees, rent, food, medical care, clothing, domestic helper and other related expenses.

Court records show that the man was uncomfortable shouldering the burden, including paying rent for the house where the woman lived with another man.

The woman admitted she lived with her new boyfriend but said there was nothing wrong with the arrangement.

The man said that over 80 per cent of his salary went to supporting the child.

“I have two other children from my official wife but I am willing to continue paying school fees, transport and other school related expenses for the minor directly to the school,” he said.

He also said he was ready to continue supporting the child and paying rent if the woman’s male friend did not enter that house.

The children’s court, in a ruling delivered last year, ordered equal parental responsibility and directed the man to provide an all-inclusive monthly upkeep of Sh65,000.

The court also directed the woman not to receive other men in the house and if she must do so, then she should pay the rent.

“Clothing and entertainment to be provided equally by the parties,” the magistrate said.

But the man was not satisfied with the ruling and filed an appeal, arguing that the monthly upkeep money was excessive and unsustainable considering that he has another family.

“The magistrate erred in law and fact by giving orders in favour of one child to the detriment of my other children, who are undergoing basic education and in need of care and attention too,” Justice Onyiego said.