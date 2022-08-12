Jomvu MP Badi Twalib floors brother-in-law to retain seat

Jomvu MP Badi Twalib of the Orange Democratic Movement party has retained his seat after garnering 13, 850 votes. His closest rival Renson Thoya of Jubilee got 9,407 voted. United Democratic Alliance party candidate Karisa Nzai got 5,439 votes, while Mr Twalib's brother-in-law Abdulrahim Kajembe (Independent) got 2,960 votes.

Mr Twalib's win has escalated the feud in the family of the late Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe. Mr Abdulrahim Kajembe had hoped to become his father’s political successor.

The MP thanked Jomvu residents for re-electing him to Parliament for the third term. He promised to fulfil his elections pledge including improving infrastructure in the constituency.

Mr Twalib warned his inlaws led by Mr Kajembe against interfering with his family due to politics.

Mr Twalib is a son-in-law to the late Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe. The late legislator had fronted his son to succeed him.

"This war has now been intensified, I have brought the war to your doorsteps. When the first son vied, I trounced him, another son emerged and I beat him. Today, I want to tell that other politician that has emerged from that family that I am the political doyen," he said.

In the 2013 polls, he defeated Mr Seif Kajembe before beating Mr Mwidani Kajembe in 2017. He has now (2022) beaten Mr Abdulhakim Kajembe.

Mr Twalib said as the longest-serving Mombasa politician after serving four terms as a councillor and two terms as MP, he will ensure peace prevails.

He also thanked ODM party leader Raila Odinga and promised to ensure that the party’s gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir wins the polls.

"Jomvu is an ODM zone, all my ward representatives elected are from Mr Odinga’s party. We didn't give UDA a chance. We will not sleep until Mr Nassir wins the forthcoming (gubernatorial) polls," he said.