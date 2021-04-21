Jomvu land owners sue over forceful relocation

Contractor opens a section of the Changamwe Roundabout Road which is under construction to allow smooth flow of Traffic coming out of Mombasa through the Mikindani-Jomvu route in this photo taken on 18th April 2021. 

logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Landowners who were forcefully relocated to pave way for expansion of the Sh6.5 billion Mombasa-Jomvu road have sued the government.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Murang’a farmers oppose Kerra’s acquisition of private land

  2. Man arrested with fake cigarettes worth Sh2million 

  3. Governors decry shortage of Covid testing kits

  4. Kilifi headteacher asks CS Magoha to fulfil pledge on infrastructure 

  5. Elections leave NCCK Isiolo branch divided

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.