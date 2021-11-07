Jomo Kenyatta beach reopened to the public

The government has partially allowed access to the Jomo Kenyatta public beach, which had been closed for two years for Sh200 million regeneration project whose construction has since stalled.

This is after Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir appealed to Mombasa County and the parliamentary committee on trade, industry, and cooperatives to compel the government to reopen the beach to allow traders continue with their businesses.

Hundreds of beach operators including boat riders, curio sellers, entertainers, Swahili cuisine chefs, masseurs and tour guides who were flushed out from the area have been decrying its closure.

Tourists were equally barred from accessing the beach to relax and unwind.

“I promised that I would intervene, and it has paid off after the government reopened the beach, this will allow traders to operate their businesses. But you must be disciplined or else you will lose your customers who are our tourists. You must strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols including washing hands, sanitizing, social distancing and wearing face masks. We are not off the hook,” said Mr Nassir.

Mr Nassir urged all the traders to go for Covid-19 vaccination to instill tourists' confidence.

“We must make our tourism products more appealing to attract international tourists,” he told the beach operators on Saturday adding that the government is regenerating the beach product to boost the tourism sector that slumped due to the pandemic.

The chairman of the beach operators Paul Munza urged the government to remove all the iron sheets that were erected to fence the beach for the regeneration.

“We are optimistic of a boom after the national government lifted Covid-19 restriction measures including the curfew. The reopening has come as we head towards the high season where thousands of upcountry tourists’ throng to the Coast for the festivities,” said Mr Munza.

Two months ago, Governor Hassan Joho directed his county officials to find modalities to allow the over 400 traders to operate in the largest public recreational facilities in the Coast region frequented by thousands of local and international tourists.

Mr Joho said his administration will continue training beach operators and invest in them to enhance the beach experience. However, he urged the operators to be vaccinated.

“We will formulate policies that support beach operators to ensure whoever operates along the coastline are registered, recognized, trained and have the capacity,” said Mr Joho while marking World Tourism Day.

During the pandemic, the beach closed to the public to curb coronavirus infections leaving traders jobless.

Tourism players led by Kenya Coast Tourism Association chief executive officer Julius Owino urged the state to fast-track construction of the project to boost the beach product.

According to the association said there are around 3, 000 beach operators in Mombasa but only 1, 000 have been registered within their association

In August, the parliamentary committee on trade, industry, and cooperatives urged the government to reopen the facility to allow traders to conduct their businesses.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the beach would be revamped to transform Mombasa into a leading and competitive world-class tourism destination.

“The revamping of Jomo Kenyatta Beach will begin in February, then Malindi waterfront in Kilifi county will also start. They are among the many projects we are doing across the country. They are legacy projects that the President has promised all over the country to support tourism,” Mr Balala said in 2019.