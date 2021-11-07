Jomo Kenyatta beach reopened to the public

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir paid a visit to traders operating at the Jomo Kenyatta Public in Mombasa in this photo taken on 6th November 2021. The Government has reopened the public beach, which had been closed for two years for a Sh200 million regeneration project, whose construction has since stalled.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

The government has partially allowed access to the Jomo Kenyatta public beach, which had been closed for two years for Sh200 million regeneration project whose construction has since stalled.

