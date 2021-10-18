Joho removes cess charges on Miraa transporters

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho addresses a meeting to advise youths on elections, organised by the National Youth Council, at Swahili Port in Mombasa on September 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has ordered the withdrawal of cess payments for miraa transporters to Mombasa County.

