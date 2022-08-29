Joho blames postponement of governor polls for voter apathy in Mombasa

Mombasa county boss Hassan Joho on Monday blamed the electoral commission for the voter apathy witnessed in the governor elections.

Mr Joho said the postponement of the gubernatorial polls affected the voter turnout in most parts of the county.

However, he exuded confidence the numbers would increase before closure of polling stations at 5pm.

"The voter turnout shows how dissatisfied the residents are. I urge all residents to come out in large numbers and vote," said Mr Joho at Mvita Primary School.

ODM candidate in the Mombasa governor election Abdulswamad Nassir arrives at Mvita Primary School where he voted on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation

On his part, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir noted as of 10am voter turnout was still low.

"The idea that general elections were conducted separately has caused the mishaps. The low voter turnout trend is the same all over," said Mr Nassir.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Hassan Omar who voted at Kaderbhoy polling station also raised similar concerns.

"We are about half way through most polling stations. We hope that in the afternoon people will show up and vote," said Mr Omar.

The leaders urged the residents to turn up and vote noting the voting exercise kicked off in time and the process will not be extended.

UDA candidate in the Mombasa governor elections Hassan Omar votes at Kaderbhoy polling station. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation

According to Mombasa politician Suleiman Shahbal, the Azimio la Umoja has sent a team of at least five agents in various constituencies in Mombasa.

"The team is in the county to mobilize voters to turn up. Unfortunately, there is voter apathy," said Mr Shahbal at Tononoka Nursery School polling station.

In Nyali Constituency, despite low turnout of voters several people were seen roaming around polling centres in small groups waiting to be 'mobilised' in order to cast their votes.

It was not clear what the residents were waiting for though allegations of voter bribery were rife but unproven.

Traders at Mombasa's Kongowea market go about their business on August 29, 2022. Low voter turnout was reported in the county's constituencies. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation

However, the low turnout was experienced in almost every polling station despite many polling stations opening on time at 6am contrary to what was experienced on August 9.

At Mlaleo and Khadija primary schools polling centres, security officers and poll agents sat outside the polling stations waiting for voters to stream in at around 6.30am.

During the voting exercise, several politicians among them Nairobi Woman Representative elect Esther Passaris who were doubling up as party agents were seen at various polling centres within the constituency.

Nyali constituency Returning Officer John Ole Taiswa said the voting exercise started well and that all polling stations were opened on time.

Mr Taiswa said that by 9am, the voter turnout was at 9.2 per cent and at 11am it rose to 91.4 per cent.

"There has been no major issue reported in the constituency, so far everything is going on well, there are no complaints,” said Mr Ole Taiswa.