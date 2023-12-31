It's a rich menu of New Year's entertainment at the Coast

Revellers at the Coast have lined up several activities to usher in the New Year in style.

Mbosso in Kilifi

For enthusiasts of serenades in Kilifi County, renowned Tanzanian love music maestro Yusuf Kilungi, also known as Mbosso, will be delivering soulful melodies throughout the day at Kilifi Old Ferry beach, thanks to the George Kithi Foundation.

The maestro, blessed with an extraordinary voice, recently graced Kwale County and is returning to captivate Kilifi residents at no cost.

He is poised to present a delightful mix of his popular hits, including Sele, Amepotea, Khan, Mama Samia, and more.

“I would love to welcome all of my fans to come in plenty because there will be no charges. Let us usher the year in style together,” said Mbosso at a press briefing.

According to the Kithi foundation management, fans will not pay anything as it is a free to all.

Other local artistes included in the programme are Susumila,Mr Bado, Nyota Ndogo, P-Day, Pat-C, Shabiggy, Reagan aka Matsangoni boy, and many more.

Diverse range of musicians

In Mombasa, the Sarova Whitesands Hotel is gearing up for a lively New Year's Eve celebration, tapping into a diverse range of musicians to host a beachside party. The event, hosted by Mc Jessy, will commence at 7pm and extend late into the night.

Attendees can also look forward to performances by Fena Gitu and Tanzania's Juma Jux, complemented by the beats of DJ Joe Mfalme. The hotel management aims to create a vibrant atmosphere for the New Year's Eve concert, offering a memorable way for attendees to usher in 2024.

“Are you ready to cross the year with us? Welcome to the most exciting end-year party in the Coastal region,” said part of their post on their social media page.

There is wind that Genge artist Mejja will be at the coast to welcome the year with those in Mtwapa area at The Yatch Grounds.

“It will be Lit in Mombasa at the Yatch Club Mtwapa, lets turn up,” said Mejja on his Instagram account.

The event is to be hosted by influencer Amber Ray, with the management promising the attendees a surprise "A" list performance.

Simultaneously, the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park, currently hosting the week-long Mombasa International Festival, is extending its grounds to welcome local Mombasa residents for the New Year's Eve crossover.

Fireworks display

The festival, reaching its culmination, will feature an impressive fireworks display orchestrated by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir. All residents and visitors are cordially invited to join this festive spectacle.

While last year's celebration was joyous, concerns arose as some individuals reported incidents of theft on their way home. Attendees are advised to exercise caution, leaving valuables at home if possible.



On the security front, the police have assured heightened vigilance against malicious individuals in the city during the crossover festivities.

Spiritual connection

For those with a spiritual connection, the crossover becomes a sacred journey within the hallowed halls of churches. Evangelists, bishops, and other revered religious leaders extend heartfelt invitations, urging congregants to embark on the journey of the New Year through the power of prayer.

In the vibrant city of Mombasa, the Bible Way Ministries, with unwavering warmth, beckons residents to join them on this spiritual odyssey, commencing at 9:30 pm and unfolding in a celestial crescendo that lasts until the break of dawn.

Other churches will follow suit, to usher in the new Leap year after such a tough 2023.