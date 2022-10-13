Israeli nationals jump bail in child prostitution case

Arrest warrants have been issued against two Israeli nationals facing human trafficking and child prostitution charges in Shanzu, Mombasa County.

Mr Koren Avraham and Mr Ashush David reportedly left Kenya last year to seek medical care after securing Sh200,000 cash bail, but they did not return to Kenya for their case.

When they appeared in court in June last year, their lawyer Joseph Kanyi said they were sick and needed to go back to Israel for treatment.

Principal Magistrate Yussuf Shikanda, who first handled the case, issued the arrest warrants after the foreigners failed to return to Kenya.

Their failure to return has derailed the hearing of the case that had been transferred to the newly launched Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court in Shanzu.

Chief Justice Martha Koome opened the court earlier this year.

With the accused jumping bail, the two victims of this crime will wait longer for justice.

The two foreigners were charged with trafficking two minors and engaging in child prostitution. They arrived in Kenya on June 19, 2021 on tourist visas.

The state alleged that the foreigners lured the two girls, aged 14 and 15, with Sh14,000 and two expensive phones before locking them up in an apartment in Bamburi.

The court heard that the foreigners used the children’s poor background to procure them for sexual assault.

The charge sheet shows that the suspects knowingly and intentionally recruited the two children at Copa Cabana Beach and harboured them at the Indiana Apartment cottage in Bamburi, having full knowledge that they were minors.

They are also accused of committing indecent acts with minors, including sexual assault and inappropriately touching the girls between June 20 and 25, 2021.

They also allegedly promoted child prostitution after they gave the girls Sh7,000 each, two mobile phones and a power bank with the intention of procuring them for sexual assault.

The men were charged alongside the mother of one of the victims, who was slapped with charges of child neglect and benefiting from child prostitution.

The charge sheet indicates that the woman wilfully and knowingly permitted her child to remain in the apartment though she knew that she was being sexually abused.

The state also accused the woman of wilfully failing to provide proper parental care by causing her 14-year-old child to be sexually abused.

The accused denied the charges when they first appeared before Magistrate Shikanda in June last year.

But the foreigners lamented to the court that they were victims of exploitation, which is rampant in Mtwapa.

Mr Kanyi, who represented the foreigners, alleged they fell victim to an extortion syndicate operating in Mombasa.

The court granted the foreigners Sh200,000 cash bail each after they denied the charges and ordered that their passports be deposited in court.

Prosecutors did not oppose bond but urged stringent terms.

But the state also warned that the foreigners could jump bail because of their status in Kenya.