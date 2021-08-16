Iraqi man with forged documents to be deported

An Iraq citizen arrested at Moi International Airport in Mombasa County, en route to Europe using forged documents, will be deported, a court has ruled.

Mr Omar Azad Abdulstar Omar was heading to Paris, France, on an undisclosed mission when he was intercepted at the airport on July 30.

Documents presented in court indicate that the foreigner planned to fly to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi before taking another flight to Paris Charles de Gualle Airport.

“Mr Omar presented his Belgium passport for clearance but the airport staff raised suspicion about the authenticity of the document,” the papers state,.

A thorough search established that he was an Iraqi national yet he had presented himself as a Belgian.

“He had used the Iraqi passport to travel to Kenya. A further search established that the suspect forged a Belgium passport while in Iraq with the aim of accessing the European country,” the court was told.

The Belgian embassy in Kenya confirmed, in a letter to the Immigration Department, that Mr Omar is not a citizen.

Country blamed

Mr Omar was on Monday presented before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno and charged with two counts – being in the country illegally and forging a passport, contrary to the law.

The charge sheet indicates that he presented a forged Belgian passport, number EI316024, to a Kenya Airways official, purporting that it was issued to him by the Belgian government authorities.

Mr Omar was further charged over the lack of valid documents from the Immigration Department.

The suspect pleaded guilty to the charges but blamed his country for his woes.

Through his advocate Derick Odhiambo, he said the insecurity back home has created confusion, making it impossible to ascertain whether documents issued by various agencies are genuine.

“Mr Omar was not aware that the Belgian passport he was issued in his country was not genuine. He only discovered that while at the airport,” said Mr Odhiambo.

Sh150,000 fine

The foreigner, however, pleaded for leniency and asked to be repatriated to his country immediately.

“There is no record to the effect that the foreigner is being sought for any other reason or that he has committed any offence in this country,” the advocate said.

Immigration officers have been holding the suspect since his arrest at the airport in Mombasa. He had allegedly stayed in Mombasa for five days, prior to his arrest while boarding a plane to Nairobi.

The magistrate imposed a Sh150,000 fine on the foreigner, saying he will serve a one-year prison sentence if he defaults.

“The suspect will be repatriated to Iraq upon compliance with the above orders,” said the magistrate.