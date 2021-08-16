Iraqi man with forged documents to be deported

Iraqi national, Omar Azad Abdulstar Omar

Iraqi national Omar Azad Abdulstar Omar before a Mombasa court on August 16, 2021, on allegations of forging his travel documents.

Photo credit: Brian Ocharo | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

An Iraq citizen arrested at Moi International Airport in Mombasa County, en route to Europe using forged documents, will be deported, a court has ruled.

