Trader charged with stealing Sh53.8m from insurance firms

Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet i

Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet in whose chamber an insurance broker accused of stealing ShSh53.8 million meant for four insurance firms was on September 8, 2021 presented and charged.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

A Mombasa businessman has been charged with stealing more than Sh53.8 million meant for four insurance firms.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.