Indonesia envoy seeks closer ties between Mombasa and Surabaya

The Indonesian ambassador to Kenya, Dr Mohamad Hery, has proposed his country’s capital of Surabaya be a sister city to Mombasa.

Sister city relationships offer the flexibility to form connections between communities that are mutually beneficial and which address issues that are most relevant for partners.

Dr Hery, who wants to promote people to people contact and encourage international relations, said his country would engage the Kenyan and Mombasa county governments on formation of a sister city in Indonesia.

He spoke last week during celebrations to mark the 77th anniversary of Indonesia's independence and 43 years since establishment of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Kenya.

“We propose Surabaya as Mombasa’s sister city. The two cities have many things in common in that they are both the second largest cities and the busiest sea ports in both countries. The sister city program will enable the citizens to become directly involved in international relations,” he said.

During the event, guests drawn from the private sector, diplomatic community, government agencies as well as the Indonesian community living in Kenya were treated to an evening of Indonesian dishes, traditional clothes, cultural presentations and Angklung music.

Dr Hery highlighted the good bilateral relations between Kenya and Indonesia adding this year, the Embassy of Kenya was opened in Jakarta and the two countries signed seven MOUs in various sectors.

“In the field of economy, our two countries enjoy vibrant trade relations. I am glad to inform you that at least 20 business people from Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) will be attending the Trade Expo Indonesia next week. We are calling upon more business people from Kenya to attend the expo and meet exhibitors from Indonesia,” he said.

The official stated the two countries are working closely to promote trade investment and support each other in areas of common interest at multilateral level.