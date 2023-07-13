In Mombasa, money hungry agents fleece desperate house hunters

When Musa Maalim moved to Mombasa from Nairobi for work, he was excited about the prospect of living in the historic and tourist city.

His first task was to find a decent rental house for his family.

"Being new, I called my cousin to help me find a temporary house while I settled down. We searched for a whole week, but all the houses I looked at did not meet my requirements," says Maalim.

An agent he worked with charged him Sh500 for every house he looked at, whether he liked it or not.

"If you ask me, it was a waste of my time and money. The agent I worked with made easy money without prioritising the client. To this day, I doubt whether the houses we saw were legitimate," adds Maalim.

And Susan Wambui knows the pain of house hunting all too well.

She did not pay a viewing fee, but she had to pay half the rent to the agent before she could move into her new rental.

"I found a house in the Majengo area where the rent was Sh20,000. It was in good condition and when I shared the photos of the house with my husband, he advised us to pay before anyone else moves in.

"But I was shocked when I visited the agent’s office and they informed me that I had to pay a Sh10,000 commission, which was non-refundable. When I asked around, I was told that this is the norm here in Mombasa. It cost us Sh50,000 for two months' deposit and this agent's fee. Daylight robbery," claims Wambui.

Many house hunters in Mombasa and other parts of the country share Maalim’s and Wambui's concerns.

House hunting is a gruelling and frustrating activity, especially in a new environment.

According to Buxton Tenants Secretary-General John Tsuma, those most affected in such scenarios are those who move to Mombasa from other big cities.

"There is lack of awareness about the area you are moving to and people tend to seek help from estate agents to get a good house in a good location.

"But they are in for a shock because what some of these so-called estate agents are doing is extortion. If a client likes the house, the agent should settle his fee with the landlord or owner of the house, not double-dipping from both sides by charging a viewing fee to the tenant," says Tsuma.

The same goes for those who book hotels, apartments or villas directly.

In Mombasa, agents are making good money by acting as intermediaries between property owners and guests looking to book temporary or holiday accommodation.

Eric Omtere, a real estate agent and businessman, says the business is his main source of income.

According to him, he works depending on the targets set by the apartments or villas and earns a minimum of Sh10,000 per client who are both local and international tourists.

The more clients he gets, the more money he makes.

"In a month, I get no less than 20 clients who book through me," says Omtere.

This means that if he gets four to five clients in a day and charges a minimum of Sh10,000, he earns Sh50,000.

Martin Kariuki, head of sales and marketing at Gulf Cap Real Estate, notes that upfront payment is not a legal requirement and such arrangements are made on a willing buyer, willing seller basis.

"There is a need for buyers to know and understand how the process works. We have come across situations where a tenant cheats an agent and vice versa. These are situations that force agents to charge these fees that are not guided by the law," he says.

He adds that the real estate sector is governed by the Real Estate Agents Act, which establishes a body responsible for registering real estate agents and regulating their activities.

Under Section 2 of the Act, a person shall be treated as a practising estate agent if he or a partnership of which he is a member, receives payments for acts done by way of practice as an estate agent by him, or by a partner of his, or by an employee of his or of the partnership or by any person acting on his behalf.​

The Act further states that the 'payment' shall not include payment limited to the reimbursement of expenses or payment of salary by an employer to an employee.

Under the Estate Agents Act, a person who may practise as an estate agent is the one doing, in connection with the selling, mortgaging, charging, letting or management of any house, shop or other building.

"Bringing together, or taking steps to bring together a prospective vendor, lessor or lender and a prospective purchaser, lessee or borrower or one who is negotiating the terms of sale, mortgage, charge or letting as an intermediary between or on behalf of either of the principals," the Act states.

But the law appears to have done little to curb fraud in the sector.

Unregistered companies and rogue individuals, says Kariuki, take advantage of Kenyans' ignorance of the law and property matters.

"There are many unscrupulous agents who are not registered. Tenants have found themselves paying 'find us' and 'viewing' fees, which are not well regulated.

"Legal fees are binding on a registered agent and a property owner. But many landlords are afraid to entrust their investment to estate agents and end up using the services of individuals who are not professionals and are not registered," he says.

Observations made by the Nation revealed that location, good facilities and discounts offered in the apartments or villas are among the key concerns checked when customers want to make bookings.

The process of booking hotels, apartments or villas through an agent is different from booking directly.

Vanessa Atieno says she prefers to book directly rather than through an agent.