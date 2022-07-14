IEBC now invites Sonko for clearance

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited Mike Sonko to submit his papers for clearance to vie for Mombasa governor.

In a letter, Mombasa Returning Officer Swalha Ibrahim said the IEBC would abide by the decision of the court directing it to accept his nomination.

“The venue will be the IEBC Mombasa County offices and you are expected to submit your papers on July 14, 2022 between 2pm and 4pm,” Ms Ibrahim said.

On Wednesday, a three-judge bench quashed the IEBC’s decision to disqualify the former Nairobi governor from vying for governor.

The judges also ruled that Mr Sonko was eligible under the Constitution to vie.

The court noted that because Mr Sonko has a pending appeal at the Supreme Court (regarding his impeachment) the IEBC’s decision to reject his papers contravened the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the IEBC has said it could not appeal the court decision with only 25 days left before the August 9 elections.

“We shall implement the judgment. If there are any issues on the impeachment, they will be cleared along the way,” said IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

“We are also late in making changes to the ballot papers. In most of the (court) cases we are in, we do not have time to take any other action. As IEBC we want to finalise the process to give Kenyans credible elections on August 9.”

He spoke in an interview on Wednesday with Kenyan TV stations.

But Mr Chebukati’s sentiments seemed to clash with those of IEBC chief executive Marjan Hussein Marjan, who said that the impeachment case against Mr Sonko was ongoing at the Supreme Court and hence the need to wait for a determination.

Mr Marjan also said that it was important to wait and find out what happens at the Supreme Court. A decision would then be made on whether to appeal, he added.