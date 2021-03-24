Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group.

Mombasa

Prime

ICU beds almost empty in Mombasa as third wave chokes other counties

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

While Covid-19 patients scramble for unavailable beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country, in Mombasa, the facilities remain almost empty.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Act on Auditor-General’s report, pyrethrum pensioners ask State

  2. Kericho Governor nominates DG after death of Kikwai

  3. Shock as children find mother killed in Isiolo

  4. Nakuru flagged as terror, radicalisation hotspot

  5. Matatu driver killed in Kirinyaga road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.