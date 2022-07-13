How former dumpsite became recreational centre, peace hub

Until a few months ago, Kibarani, off the Makupa-Changamwe road in Mombasa, was known as a feeding and recreational centre.

A Mombasa-based philanthropist, the owner of Mombasa Cement Company, has been feeding thousands of people daily, for free.

The area is usually abuzz with activities every noon as locals line up for food and drinks.

With a huge number of people visiting the park located at the main entry and exit points of the city, the management is now using them to advocate peace ahead of the August 9 elections.

They call on Kenyans to maintain peace before, during and after the polls.

Positioned strategically are two vehicles, each branded with pictures of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and that of Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto.

The two are considered the main contenders in the presidential race.

“We took advantage of the huge crowd from different tribes to preach peace. The two vehicles and peace messages remind Kenyans that after the August 9 polls, Kenyans will have to remain united and peaceful,” said Imtiaz Sayani, the Mombasa Cement director of beautification and the feeding programme.

He added: “In our feeding centre, we treat all visitors as one tribe, Kenya. That is why we are taking advantage to preach peace, knowing without peace, the feeding centre and other businesses will not operate.”

The Kibarani feeding centre hosts different people on a daily basis where food, including rice, beans, ugali, mchicha, spaghetti, porridge, vegetable soup, bread and juice, is served daily except for Sundays.

Cars branded with Azimio and Kenya Kwanza campaign colours at the Kibarani Park in Mombasa. The former dumpsite became recreational centre and is now a peace hub. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

The number of beneficiaries increases on Saturdays, when more than 45,000 people visit.

Mr Baraka Simiyu, a Mombasa resident who has benefited from the feeding programme for more than two years, said the peace initiative was a good idea considering the number of people visiting the area.

“I was a scavenger in this area when it was a dumpsite but now we have a place where we can eat. We are asking Kenyans to maintain peace as we will not have anywhere to eat if peace is disrupted,” said Mr Simiyu.

Ms Ann Nduta, 52, said she was affected by the 2007 post-election violence and would continue to advocate peace every day they visit the feeding centre to collect food.

Mombasa residents queue for food at the Kibarani recreational centre. The area is usually abuzz with activities every noon as locals line up for food and drinks. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

“They also use speakers to urge us to remain united and peaceful as elections come, and after August 9 we shall remain here regardless of who wins,” said Ms Nduta.

Mombasa was one of the six counties categorised by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) as violence hotspots in its report released in mid-June.