Hoteliers laud President Kenyatta for lifting curfew

Hoteliers and stakeholders in the hospitality sector have applauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for lifting the night curfew.

They also expressed optimism that the sector will recover from the effects of the pandemic that left many hotels shut and thousands of workers jobless.

The tourism stakeholders are now looking forward to full operations ahead of the peak December season.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast branch executive officer Sam Ikwaye said tourism players expect more tourist and hospitality activities in the region.

“Tourism bookings will also grow because some did not see the need to travel to a destination with restrictions on movement. Nightlife is the best attraction for younger modern tourists and they now have an opportunity to sample and truly enjoy themselves,” Dr Ikwaye said.

He said entertainment is a critical component of the tourism sector.

“Without entertainment as a result of the curfew, the vibrancy of the destination was down. Money circulation was also low in the tourism economy because some leisure hours were curtailed. The key is now personal responsibility,” added Dr Ikwaye as he urged the government to step up vaccinations.

Kenya Tourism Board chairman Jimi Kariuki said the President’s announcement will boost the sector.

“The announcement will give businesses particularly those in the service an opportunity to increase their hours of operation and in doing so bring more Kenyans back to work,” he said.

The lifting of the curfew, he said, will further support the recovery journey of many businesses that have been on their knees since the pandemic struck.

However, the hotelier urged Kenyans to continue adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

“We must continue to protect ourselves and each other by continuing to adhere to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols,” said Mr Kariuki, the managing director of Sarova Hotels and Resorts.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir said the reopening of the economy will speed up the recovery of many sectors.

“I strongly commend President Kenyatta for lifting the curfew alongside the government mass vaccination drive as a major step towards our economic recovery,” he said.

Kilifi and Mombasa executives in charge of Tourism termed the lifting of the curfew a blessing to the ailing tourism sector.

“It’s a reprieve as Mombasa is a tourism destination and a regional logistics hub. These key sectors are the backbone of our economy. I will continue to work closely with the health department and business stakeholders to ensure public health protocols are adhered to as we fully open the economy,” said Fauz Rashid, Mombasa tourism executive.

His Kilifi counterpart Nahid Mohammed said the county is now banking on Italy to open up to boost their sector.

“The news is good for tourism and it came at the right time when we’re preparing for the high season. We are engaging hoteliers and investors in the sector as we push for vaccination drives to instil confidence in our tourists,” she said.

In an interview with the Nation, Ms Mohammed said Governor Amason Kingi’s government is mobilising all hotel workers to be vaccinated.

“We are banking on tour operators from Italy. You know our destination depends on international tourists, but domestic travellers really supported us during the pandemic,” she said.

Mombasa County Bar Owners Association chairman Kennedy Mumbo said that out of 1,200 bars, only 500 are operating due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.