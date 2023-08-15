Historic Mombasa Old Town gears up for face-lift

Mombasa’s historic Old Town is getting a new face as investors rush to the Unesco World Heritage site to put up new and modern infrastructure while maintaining its traditional and authentic architecture.

Already, the Mombasa County Government has began demolishing unsafe houses that pose a threat to the residents and tourists.

Old Town, a world heritage site frequented by thousands of tourists yearly, became derelict with houses over 90 years old becoming inhabitable forcing their demolition.

The protected and ancient town which is over 400 years ago is famed for its unique architectural designs, a mix of Arabic, Portuguese, Indian and Persian cultures.

It is also known for its narrow alleys and sidewalks.

Adjacent to the Old Town Port, Oceanside Restaurant and Curio Market- is one of the establishments that have come up in the area.

The county government has laid out a massive urban plan to spruce up the UNESCO heritage listed site to attract tourists to the town.

Construction workers demolish an old house along Ndia Kuu in Old Town , Mombasa County on August 4, 2023. The County has begun demilition of old houses that pose threat to residents and tourists. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group

“We are collaborating with the land owners to vacate the tenants and demolish the unsafe houses. So far we have demolished two buildings. We are also putting up a sewerage system and ensuring Old Town maintains its unique architectural designs that continue attracting local and international tourists,” said Lands Executive Mohammed Hussein.

Speaking during the demolition, Mr Hussein urged the residents to move out of the unsafe houses after a flat that had developed cracks came down hours after the tenants were evacuated three months ago.

“We don’t want to experience any calamities that is why we are urging the tenants to vacate the unsafe houses and we demolish them. We have a team on the ground that has been checking the houses to ensure their safety. Remember these are structures that were put up before the colonial era and some have begun cracking,” he added.

However, some landowners have begun selling their properties as investors rush to the area to put up modern infrastructure.

For instance, the first police station under the British colonial administration built in 1898 is located in Old Town. The dilapidated structure is on sale.

The building has changed hands from becoming a police station to Nazareth Bar before being converted into a curio shop.

It has withstood the vagaries of the harsh weather conditions losing its allure. Just like most of the buildings in Old Town, the former police station which has not been renovated for the last 30 years is crumbling and walls cracking.

“We will talk to the owner of the building because it is inhabitable,” said Mr Hussein.

According to the National Museums of Kenya, some of the buildings cannot be demolished mainly to protect its cultural heritage and historical significance.

Old Town is the home of the Old Port, the first police station in the country and a former court which is currently the Court of Appeal which is 119 years old near Fort Jesus.

The Court of Appeal is among the oldest buildings still standing tall in Mombasa with its beautiful British architectural designs.

“Most of the colonial masters lived in the Old Town. The buildings being demolished have no historical significance. They are demolishing the buildings due to safety,” said Allawy Abzain, a historian and a former NMK official.

Mr Abzain urged the county government to collaborate with the landlords to renovate some of the old buildings.

“Some buildings have historical significance; we need a conversation on how the county government can help in the renovation of the old buildings that hold the significant history of our colonial era. The old buildings should be rehabilitated not to lose their luster,” he added.

Mr Mohammed pleaded with Old Town residents not to sell their properties and instead find investors to put up new infrastructure without losing its authenticity.

The county is also sensitising residents on preserving their heritage by not selling their properties.