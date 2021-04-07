High levies drive traders out of Tana River

Habiba Abdulahi, at her grocery store in Hola Town. The trader said that high levies charged on cargo has affected her business.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

More than 50 businesses in Tana River have closed shop, with others contemplating shutting down, owing to the high cost of doing business in the county.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Police launch probe after man's body is found in water tank

  2. More children abandoned in Nakuru slums as Covid-19 takes toll

  3. PRIME We’d love to bury couple in one place, say Matiang’i bodyguard’s kin

  4. Covid-19 forces Isiolo to suspend non-essential services

  5. Suspect in HIV infection case skips court on judgment day

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.