High Court declines to suspend new Mombasa traffic model

The High Court on Thursday declined to temporarily suspend implementation of the new traffic model introduced by the county government of Mombasa aimed at decongesting the island.

However, Justice John Mativo certified as urgent an application by the Commission for Human Rights and Justice (CHRJ) and The Henry Dunant Disaster and Management who are challenging the introduction of the new traffic model.

Justice Mativo noted that the application met the threshold for the organisations to be allowed to file a substantive motion seeking to quash the decision of the county government issued on January 21 and effected on February 1 to temporarily close the roads.

“The question whether or not leave granted shall operate as stay (to temporarily suspend the county decision) shall be determined inter-parties,” said Justice Mativo.

Also sued is the County Executive Committee, Infrastructure and Public Works.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has been named as an interested party in the case.

The organisations also want the court to issue an order prohibiting the county government from proceeding and enforcing the decision to temporarily close the roads and also want a declaration that the decision (to close road) is invalid, void and of no effect.

The organisations accuse the county government of ignoring its own public participation guidelines, which recognises citizen participation as central part of the country’s governance system.

“The illegal and unilateral decision made by the respondents have caused confusion and mayhem to the public resulting in psychological torture, mental stress due to delays and heavy traffic witnessed within the Central Business District and its environs,” the application by the organisations state.

They further argue that the actions of the county government have started causing restlessness and unrest among the public.

The organisations say that they are apprehensive that unless the county government or its employees are prevented by court, they will continue with their illegal acts thus causing confusion within the county.

Justice Mativo has ordered the organisations to file and serve their substantive application within the next ten days.

Upon being served with the suit papers, the court directed the county government and KeNHA to file their responses within ten days.

The new traffic model, which took effect at 5am on Wednesday affected some of the major roads in the city, including Digo, Ronald Ngala, Jomo Kenyatta and Sheikh Abdalla Farsy roads.

On some of the roads, there were signs erected to help direct traffic.