Governor Nassir's Idd message focusses on unifying coast region

Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir has pledged to serve all residents regardless of whether they voted for him or not.

“Mombasa county is the face of those that are in our party and those that are not. In my eyes, we are all equal and deserve fair respect” Nassir stated at an Idd Baraza event over the weekend. He also urged Mombasa residents to recognise the importance of working with the government to enhance the county's growth and development.

He said by prioritising cooperation and collaboration, he is seeking to bring about positive change that will benefit the people of Mombasa.

“We are either going to be a lamenting county and point fingers at the government or think outside the box and bring development to the grassroots,” said Mr Nassir.

During the briefing, Mr Nassir issued updates on several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Mombasa residents including the Mombasa healthcare program, set to launch next week.

The Governor also discussed the extension of the Mombasa Yangu program, which offers casual employment opportunities to unemployed youth. Currently, over 2,300 young people in Mombasa have benefited from this initiative. He also introduced the Governor's airlift program, which seeks to export skilled labor to other countries to address unemployment in the county.

While Speaking during at an event in Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone on February 26,Mr Nassir described youth unemployment in Mombasa as a ticking time bomb that must be addressed.