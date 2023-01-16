Governor Nassir names 10-member cabinet 

After a five-month wait, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has unveiled his 10-member team of county executives with his confidants, women and youth leaders dominating the list.

Mr Nassir, who has been under pressure from civil societies and lawyers to appoint his cabinet to help him govern, expressed confidence in his newly appointed executives saying they are qualified and will offer the best potential for the residents.

His Deputy Governor Francis Thoya will be in charge of the Environment and Solid Waste Management docket, a position he has been holding briefly since they were elected.

Mr Thoya has been leading county officials in cleanups and shutting down of illegal dumpsites within the tourist city, receiving accolades from environmentalists.

Others appointed are Emily Achieng (Water Natural Resources and Climate Change Resilience), Kenneth Muigai (Public Service Administration, Youth, Gender, Social Services and Sports) and Kibibi Abdallah (Blue Economy, Agriculture and Livestock.

There is also Mohammed Osman (Tourism, Culture and Trade), Dr Mbwarali Kame (Education and Digital Transformation), Evans Oanda (Finance and Economic Planning), Dr Swabah Ahmed (Health), Daniel Otieno (Transport and Infrastructure).

“The list consists of three women and we are very happy that the governor has ensured we are represented. The youth is also a plus because we need youthful leaders,” said Fatuma Kushe, the Kadzandani MCA.

The nominated members’ name’s will be presented to the County Assembly of Mombasa for vetting and approval.

Among the youngest executives is Mr Mohammed Hussein 32, (Lands, Urban Renewal and Housing) and Ms Achieng 31.

Ms Achieng said she has been waiting for the Governor’s call to confirm whether the report of her appointment is true or fake news.

“That is because I could not believe it. But I am humbled. I applied for it, was shortlisted and went for an interview,” said Ms Achieng who was born and bred in Maweni area in Nyali.

Until her appointment, Ms Achieng has been volunteering as a clerk for the Mombasa Youth Assembly.

“I have also consulted for the same in Kwale and Lamu, engaging youths in matters of governance and politics. I never thought I would one day be a big person. I want to tell the youths never to fear anything in this life, just try. You won’t lose anything by trying, whether you win or lose at least you tried,” she added.

Mr Hussein, a father of two, has been engaging in political matters.

“I applied like any other Kenyan and I was interviewed by the selection panel. I was happy to have been nominated. I am planning to reform the land and housing sector,” said Mr Hussein who was recently introduced to President William Ruto.

Mr Hussein will spearhead the digitisation of land records in Mombasa County as part of efforts to address the historical grievances.

The Ministry of Lands officials will help the county in the process after President Ruto who met Mr Nassir at the Statehouse in Nairobi last week committed to helping solve the land problems plaguing the region.

Digitalization will help the county know who owns which property to help in solving the thorny land issue in the county.

Dr Noah Akala has been appointed as the Chief of Staff, Mr Mahmoud Noor advisor in charge of Innovation and digital.