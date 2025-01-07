Governor Nassir cracks whip on private chemists to streamline public healthcare

The Mombasa county government has suspended the licensing of pharmaceutical outlets operating near public hospitals, a move that could rattle the affected businesses.

According to Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir the decision not to renew the licenses for chemists and pharmacists operating near public hospitals in the county, is meant to cushion patients from unethical act of exploitation.

Speaking on Monday during the mass roll-out for Social Health Authority (SHA) registration, Governor Nassir noted that these businesses profit unfairly from patients who are forced to purchase medication outside public hospitals.

“We procured drugs worth Sh153 million in 2024, and this year we have added Sh72 million worth of medication. Yet patients are still being told there are no drugs in the hospitals. This is criminal.” he stated.

The Governor stated that pharmacists in public hospitals will now be required to justify why patients are being sent to purchase medicines elsewhere despite the drugs being distributed by the government.

“I have instructed that we will not renew licenses for chemists and pharmacies operating outside public hospitals. These businesses thrive because public facilities are not able to function effectively,” he emphasised.

Mr Nassir recounted his first-hand experience at Likoni Hospital, where patients were directed to buy medication from outside chemists, even though drugs were found locked in hospital shelves.

“To address this, we will digitise everything. We want to track how drugs move within the system to ensure our people get the services they deserve. It is ethically wrong for patients to suffer while public facilities are stocked,” he said.

This directive which could potentially draw opposition from the targeted chemists is one among many controversial ones that have been witnessed under the Nassir-led administration.

In the previous years since the governor came to power in 2022, other directives that were opposed include the ban on Muguka and increasing levies for bars, which were said to aim at curbing drug abuse in the city.

Last year, medics through the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) also opposed an imposition of business permit levies by the county, saying they were already burdened by payments for several other licenses.

Highlighting the scale of public health demands in Mombasa, Mr Nassir revealed that 1.6 million people used public health facilities in 2024. However, only 264,000 individuals have been registered under the SHA program.

“We are conducting training today to facilitate mass registration. At level 2 and 3 hospitals, treatment and medicines are free. The challenge lies with level 4 and higher facilities, where we need means-testing to determine patients’ ability to pay,” he said.

In an event that was also attended by President William Ruto's Economic Advisor Moses Kuria, he urged Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to prioritise registering individuals for SHA and ensuring those without identification cards acquire them.

Governor Nassir also outlined plans to enhance digitisation in the county’s health systems. He revealed that facilities such as Jomvu, Mlaleo, Shimo la Tewa, Magongo, and Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital are part of a pilot program using geo-fenced gadgets that cannot be moved to other locations.

“Digitisation will go beyond what other counties are doing. We are leading with systems that will ensure transparency and efficiency,” he stated.

The Governor promised bursary forms to assist CHPs in educating their children and announced finalized plans to enhance their skills through training programs at KMTC Mombasa.

He also called for unity in Mombasa, denouncing tribal politics.

“Mombasa is a representative of all communities in Kenya. We will never allow divisive politics here. If you played your politics wrong, the consequences are yours alone. Our focus is to enrich the lives of the people of Mombasa County,” he said.