Governor Abdulswamad Nassir welcomes working with government

Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir has pledged his dedication to working with the Kenya Kwanza Government to facilitate progress and advancement within his county.

Governor Nassir, while speaking at an Eid Baraza event, urged Mombasa residents to recognize the importance of working with the government to enhance the county's growth and development.

He said by prioritizing cooperation and collaboration, he is seeking to bring about positive change that will benefit the people of Mombasa.

“We are either going to be a lamenting county and point fingers at the government or think outside the box and bring development to the grassroots,” said Mr Nassir.

The county boss, however, said it was his mandate as a leader to serve members of the county fairly regardless of their political affiliation.

“Mombasa county is the face of those that are in our party and those that are not. In my eyes, we are all equal and deserve fair respect. According to the Constitution of Kenya, you are all my people, whether you voted for me or not,” said Mr Nassir

During the briefing, Mr Nassir issued updates on several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Mombasa residents including the Mombasa healthcare program, set to launch next week.

The Governor also discussed the extension of the Mombasa Yangu program, which offers casual employment opportunities to unemployed youth. Currently, over 2,300 young people in Mombasa have benefited from this initiative. He also introduced the Governor's airlift program, which seeks to export skilled labor to other countries to address unemployment in the county.

While Speaking during at an event in Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone on February 26,Mr Nassir described youth unemployment in Mombasa as a ticking time bomb that must be addressed.