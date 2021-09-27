Free school transport for children with disabilities

John Musuva

Mombasa County Chief Officer for Education John Musuva. He says families of children with disabilities will receive cash transfers to boost access to education.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

All children living with disabilities in Mombasa County will be ferried to school for free from next term. Families of children living with disabilities will also receive cash transfers.

