Former MCA Onesmus Gambo charged with murder of Kilifi tycoon

Former Kilifi MCA Onesmus Gambo Karisa has been charged with the murders of a Kilifi tycoon, his driver and a land agent.

Mr Gambo, a former ward rep for Junju ward, was charged on Wednesday in the Mombasa High Court alongside his accomplice Mzungu Shume Mwangemi alias Saidi Chote alias Huzuni, who the State alleges has other pending murder charges.

The charge sheet read out to them indicates that the two murdered renowned businessman Sidik Anwarali Sumra, his driver Rahil Mohamed Kasmani and land dealer James Kafani Kazungu.

The late Mr Sidik Anwarali Sumra at his Kikambala-Amkeni farm. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The state said the two committed the offence on July 7 in Junju village, Kilifi South sub-county.

Mr Mwangemi and Mr Karisa appeared before Justice Njoki Mwangi and were not required to respond to the charges.

Justice Mwangi directed that the suspects be taken to Coast General Teaching and Referral hospital for a mental assessment before they formally plead to the charges.

The court also directed the deputy registrar to appoint a lawyer for the suspects.

On Tuesday, detectives told a Shanzu court that Mr Mwangemi was adversely mentioned in the murder case and therefore is a person of interest.

The two were among 15 people that police arrested last month over the gruesome murders of the three people.

Of the 15 people, 13 were freed. But detectives are still pursuing crucial leads and more people could be arrested.

Bloodstained clothes and telephone conversations have helped detectives track down suspects in the case.

Court documents show that the suspects may have been at the scene of the killings. The victims’ vehicle was also set ablaze.

The details are contained in investigating officer Dennis Isemek’s affidavit. The officer filed the information last month as he sought to detain the suspects as he finalized his investigations.

Detectives took the suspects’ fingerprints and seized their mobile phones and forwarded them for forensic analysis.

Mr Karisa denied in a Shanzu court last month that he was involved in the killings. He acknowledged meeting with locals but denied knowing the perpetrators of the crime.

The murders happened when the three visited the county to view a plot that Mr Sumra wanted to buy.

Police reports indicate that on the day of the killings, Mr Sumra and Mr Kasmani, his driver, went for a meeting with Mr Kazungu.

Mr Kazungu was a land agent and he had taken the two to Junju to view the land.

A police affidavit shows that squatters who had known Mr Sumra turned against him and descended on the visitors with crude weapons, claiming they had come to take over the land the squatters were living on.

Investigators say Mr Karisa was directly linked to the murder.

He and Mr Mwangemi were remanded at Shimo La Tewa Maximum Security Prison.

They will be presented in court on August 19 to plead to the charges.