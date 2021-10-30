Mombasa

Prime

Five-year pain for family pursuing Sh1.4m insurance payout for dead relative

logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Five years after being awarded more than Sh1.4 million for the death of his child in a road crash, Thomas Nyandoro Obwaya is still chasing the money.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.