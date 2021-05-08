Five family members die in road crash

Five family members were killed in a road crash in Taru the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on Saturday morning.

Police said four other people survived the 5.10am crash.

The family members were travelling from Mombasa to Nairobi when their vehicle collided head-on with a trailer going in the opposite direction.

Coast regional traffic commandant Peter Maina said the victims died on the spot. The survivors are in critical condition and are being treated at the Kinango District Hospital.

Mr Maina said there has been an increase of road accidents and that officials will introduce speed guns and ensure road users adhere to traffic rules.

"We will be meeting with owners of public service vehicles this weekend to inform them of the new measures," the police boss said.