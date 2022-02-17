Firm linked to ‘Buzeki’ Bundotich ordered to pay ex-workers Sh2.8m

A court has ordered a company associated with businessman and politician Kiprop ‘Buzeki’ Bundotich to pay former employees Sh2.8 million for unfair termination of employment and other violations.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court also directed Buzeki Enterprises Ltd to issue each of the 10 ex-workers with a certificate of service within 45 days.

Justice Agnes Nzei ruled that Buzeki Enterprises had not complied with the mandatory procedure set out in the Employment Act and failed to demonstrate a valid reason for terminating the employees’ contracts.

“The termination therefore fails both the procedural and substantive test, it was unfair,” ruled Justice Nzei.

The court agreed with the claimants, who worked for Buzeki Enterprises from early January 2015 to November 30, 2016, that they were underpaid, contrary to 2013 and 2015 Wage Regulation Orders.

“Pursuant to Section 35 (1) (c) of the Employment Act, the claimants’ employment contracts were terminable by either party giving a twenty-eight days’ written notice. Their employment could not therefore be terminated without giving notice,” Justice Nzei said.

The claimants told the court they worked daily for a minimum of eight hours and sometimes worked overtime with little or no compensation.

Although no formal employment contracts were signed between them and Buzeki Enterprises, they said they each engaged in continuous employment for more than three months.

They told the court that they were underpaid, in contravention of the Labour Institutions Act No. 17 of 2007, the 2013 Regulation of Wages (General Amendment) Order, and the 2015 Regulation of Wages (General Amendment) Order.

They said that on December 1, 2016, they reported to work as usual but were informed by company officials that the company had terminated their employment.

They argued that their sacking was unlawful, abrupt and contravened the Constitution, rules of natural justice, labour laws and International Labour Conventions and Declarations.

For its part, Buzeki Enterprises argued that the claimants were casuals hired when their services were required between 2015 and 2016.

The company said they were paid every 10 days via their mobile phones.

It said that because of limited work and hard economic conditions, the claimants were not offered work from about November 30, 2016.

The company also stated that they worked during lawful hours and were remunerated in line with the law whenever work was offered to them.