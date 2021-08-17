Ferry agency loses bid over Sh5.2m awarded for sunken lorry

Kenya Ferry Services risks losing property to auctioneers after its bid to set aside a judgment requiring it to pay a company Sh5.2 million for a sunken lorry was dismissed.

Justice Eric Ogola of the High Court in Mombasa said no sufficient reasons were provided to allow the court to set aside the orders it had issued.

Justice Ogola noted that KFS had argued that it was not served with suit documents but it had not offered proof to substantiate the claim.

The court said Madale Trucking Co Ltd provided evidence to show that the documents were served on KFS.

Madale Trucking sued KFS in 2014 after one of its vehicles plunged into the Indian Ocean while being driven onto a ferry.

KFS had at the time taken out an insurance policy with African Merchant Assurance Company Ltd (Amaco) to cover such incidents.

Thereafter, Madale Trucking and Amaco reached a consent to settle the case through monthly payments of the awarded damages.

That deal was not followed through and a May 12, 2020 court ruling allowed Madale Trucking to attach the agency’s property to settle the outstanding money.

KFS wanted the court to set aside the judgment and decree against it and dismiss the Madale Trucking application.

Through the Attorney-General, KFS argued that the company extracted the decree without following the proper procedure.

Among the assets that were to be attached are seats, computers and a boardroom table with its seats.

The State corporation says it was not served with the Madale Trucking application that gave rise to the decree.

KFS argued that it came to learn that lawyers for Amaco recorded a consent to settle the case.

“The underlying execution is based on a consent agreement between Madale Trucking Co Ltd lawyers and Amaco, therefore attaching KFS properties is illegal and contrary to privity of contract,” the application stated.

KFS argued that it relies on the exchequer for funding and that it had made budgetary provisions for the settlement of the case through payment of premiums to its underwriters.

Asking it to settle the awarded amount without budget allocations opens it up to claims of misuse of funds, it says.