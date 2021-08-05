Father, son in trouble over Facebook post on Governor Joho’s brother

The entrance to Mombasa Law Courts.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

A Mombasa court has lifted a warrant of arrest issued against businessman Farid Ahmed Swale and his son Amir Farid Ahmed, who are facing criminal charges under the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act.

