Family of Kenyan held in Guantanamo still awaiting his arrival home

The repatriation of Kenyan Mohammed Abdul Malik, who is detained at the US prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, is unclear nine months after he was cleared for release.

Mr Malik’s family now says they are in the dark about his welfare.

“The last time we had news about my son was when his lawyer was in Kenya for the repatriation talks. He has since left the organisation that represented my son and we have not received any update,” said Ms Mwanajuma Rashid, Mr Malik’s mother.

The lawyer, Mark Maher, of human rights group Reprieve US, was in Kenya in April to meet with the heads of security but things did not go as planned and he left, Ms Rashid said.

“First, we heard of his release, then the lawyer visited the country. All signs pointed to Malik’s return but these were false hopes,” she said.

“His siblings residing in Nairobi were ready to travel to Mombasa and start plans for his celebrations. Now it is worse because we do not know who to turn to for an update.”

She added that the family has no direct contact with their relative or the organisation representing him.

“We have to stay still and wait for a new lawyer to reach out to us. This will be the third or fourth lawyer representing Malik,” Ms Rashid said.

“We are confused. We cannot reach out to Kenyan authorities because it is not an easy process. All we are asking is for him to be returned to us.”

When Nation.Africa reached out to Mr Maher for an update, he said he had left the human rights group representing Mr Malik.

“Thank you for your email. I have now left Reprieve. Your email has been forwarded to a member of the team,” he said in an email.

Another member of Reprieve confirmed Mr Maher had left the organisation but added: “Maher is still doing consultancy on Abdul Malik's case. I will ask him what the latest is. But I have not heard anything and he would have informed the team at Reprieve if there was movement. I will keep you posted.”

Reprieve defends people suffering human rights abuses worldwide, and Mr Maher said it had helped dozens of Guantánamo detainees reintegrate into society.

The organisation has been representing Mr Malik since 2007.

Mr Maher, who was in Kenya in April, said his client had been imprisoned for 15 years without ever being charged with a crime and facing a trial.

He told the Nation in April that he had met with government officials and civil society organisations during his trip to lay the ground for the arrival of Mr Malik.

“Despite spending so long in one of history’s most notorious prisons, Mr Malik is focused on the future,” Mr Maher said at the time.

“He is excited to see his family once again and to spend his life as a family man focused on positivity and charity. I am looking forward to the day when we can celebrate his freedom.”

At the Guantanamo prison, Mr Malik learnt about farming and honey harvesting and was hoping to “run his farm” upon release.

Mr Malik’s wife and three children live in Somalia but were willing to move back to Kenya to be with him if was released, Guantanamo documents show.

Mr Malik, the only Kenyan held captive at the US military base, was cleared for release by a prole board in January after being detained for 15 years.

The board is made up of senior US officials from the departments of Defence, Homeland Security, Justice and State, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

It announced the clearing of Mr Malik and Mr Duran, paving the way for their eventual release and transfer to second countries for rehabilitation.

Once a detainee is cleared for release, he cannot leave the prison until the US works out a diplomatic arrangement with another country to receive them.

Mr Malik was accused by the US of developing close ties with Al-Qaeda in East Africa and having links to senior members.

He also allegedly participated in the planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Mombasa in 2002.

Mr Malik's sister said his brother was arrested in February 2007 by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit after he was linked to several attacks, including a raid on an Israeli hotel in Kikambala, Kilifi County that killed more than 10 people.

He was also accused of being a member of the banned Islamic Party of Kenya.